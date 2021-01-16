Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Sunil Gavaskar slams Rohit Sharma for 'unnecessary' shot

On Saturday, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar did not hold back on his criticism towards Rohit Sharma who gave away his wicket 'unnecessarily' on day two of the ongoing fourth and final Test between India and Australia at The Gabba.
Rohit played a knock of 44 runs in the first innings of the fourth Test, but in trying to hit a six, Rohit ended up gifting his wicket to off-spinner Nathan Lyon.
"Why? Why? Why? That is an unbelievable shot. That's an irresponsible shot. There is a fielder at long-on, there is a fielder there at deep square leg. You have just hit a boundary a couple of balls earlier, why would you play that shot? You are a senior player, there is no excuse, absolutely no excuse for that shot. An unneccessary wicket, gifted away. Total unneccessary," said Gavaskar while commentating for Channel 7.
In trying to be positive, Rohit chipped the ball to deepish mid-on and as a result, he was sent back to the pavilion.
Meanwhile, rain washed out the third session of the second day India going to stumps at 62 for two in reply to Australia's 369 in the first innings.
India lost both their openers early as they went to tea at 62 for the loss of Shubman Gill and Rohit's wickets before a heavy downpour caused a deluge in the outfield. While rain stopped, the groundstaff could not drain off the water and make the ground fit for the resumption of play.
Play will resume half an hour early on the third day to make up for the lost overs.
Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 369 in their first innings before lunch. The hosts lost their last five wickets for 58 runs.
Pace bowlers T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur, and off-spinner Washington Sundar took three wickets each.
Resuming at the overnight 274/5, Australia lost Tim Paine (50) at 311 and then Cameron Green (47) at 313. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc added 39 for the ninth wicket.
Brief scores Australia 369 (M Labuschagne 108, T Paine 50, C Green 47, T Natarajan 3/78, W Sundar 3/89, S Thakur 3/94) vs India 62/2 (Rohit Sharma 44)
