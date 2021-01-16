Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Sunil Gavaskar slams Rohit Sharma for 'unnecessary' shot

On Saturday, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar did not hold back on his criticism towards Rohit Sharma who gave away his wicket 'unnecessarily' on day two of the ongoing fourth and final Test between India and Australia at The Gabba.

Rohit played a knock of 44 runs in the first innings of the fourth Test, but in trying to hit a six, Rohit ended up gifting his wicket to off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

"Why? Why? Why? That is an unbelievable shot. That's an irresponsible shot. There is a fielder at long-on, there is a fielder there at deep square leg. You have just hit a boundary a couple of balls earlier, why would you play that shot? You are a senior player, there is no excuse, absolutely no excuse for that shot. An unneccessary wicket, gifted away. Total unneccessary," said Gavaskar while commentating for Channel 7.

In trying to be positive, Rohit chipped the ball to deepish mid-on and as a result, he was sent back to the pavilion.