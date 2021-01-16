Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Sachin Tendulkar explains why Mohammed Siraj did well at The Gabba

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was all praises for Mohammed Siraj after his economical performance in the ongoing fourth and final Test between India and Australia at the Gabba.

Siraj managed to pick only one scalp, however, the pacer made sure his bowling prowess contained the Aussie batsmen throughout the day.

The 26-year-old finished the first innings with figures of 1/77 from his 28 overs at an economy rate of 2.75 which included 10 maidens. The Aussies were bundled out for 369 on the second day after ending day one at 274/5.

Tendulkar, on his official cricket app 100MB, analysed Siraj's bowling and explained why the pacer did well at the Gabba pitch. "When Mohammed Siraj was bowling, I had a couple of guys say that the ball hit the crack and it nipped back something which I observed was completely different. Mohammed Siraj, when he was bowling outswingers, (reflecting on the shiny surface of the ball) this is the shiny side and what he would do is he would get his fingers behind the ball and release the ball," said Sachin, adding that "it was Siraj's talent and ability to bowl those in-cutters" which made him successful.