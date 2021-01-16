Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Sachin Tendulkar explains why Mohammed Siraj did well at The Gabba

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was all praises for Mohammed Siraj after his economical performance in the ongoing fourth and final Test between India and Australia at the Gabba.
Siraj managed to pick only one scalp, however, the pacer made sure his bowling prowess contained the Aussie batsmen throughout the day.
The 26-year-old finished the first innings with figures of 1/77 from his 28 overs at an economy rate of 2.75 which included 10 maidens. The Aussies were bundled out for 369 on the second day after ending day one at 274/5.
Tendulkar, on his official cricket app 100MB, analysed Siraj's bowling and explained why the pacer did well at the Gabba pitch. "When Mohammed Siraj was bowling, I had a couple of guys say that the ball hit the crack and it nipped back something which I observed was completely different. Mohammed Siraj, when he was bowling outswingers, (reflecting on the shiny surface of the ball) this is the shiny side and what he would do is he would get his fingers behind the ball and release the ball," said Sachin, adding that "it was Siraj's talent and ability to bowl those in-cutters" which made him successful.
Meanwhile, rain washed out the third session of the second day India going to stumps at 62 for two in reply to Australia's 369 in the first innings.
India lost both their openers early as they went to tea at 62 for the loss of Shubman Gill and Rohit's wickets before a heavy downpour caused a deluge in the outfield. While rain stopped, the ground staff could not drain off the water and make the ground fit for the resumption of play.
Play will resume half an hour early on the third day to make up for the lost overs.
Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 369 in their first innings before lunch. The hosts lost their last five wickets for 58 runs.
Pace bowlers T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur, and off-spinner Washington Sundar took three wickets each.
Resuming at the overnight 274/5, Australia lost Tim Paine (50) at 311 and then Cameron Green (47) at 313. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc added 39 for the ninth wicket.
Brief scores Australia 369 (M Labuschagne 108, T Paine 50, C Green 47, T Natarajan 3/78, W Sundar 3/89, S Thakur 3/94) vs India 62/2 (Rohit Sharma 44)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)