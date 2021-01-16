Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Rookie Indian bowling line-up dismiss Australia for 369 on day 2

Brisbane: India's rookie bowling line-up put up a lion-hearted effort to bowl out Australia for 369, effecting a mini lower-middle-order collapse on the second day of the fourth Test here on Saturday.

Shardul Thakur (3/94) along with debutants Washington Sundar (3/89) and Thangarasu Natarajan (3/78) got the breakthroughs during the morning session to knock over five wickets for 95 runs.

For an attack as thin on experience as India, the effort in adverse times can only be commended. India lost five main bowlers through the three Test matches and were forced to hand Test debuts to Natarajan and Sundar.

Nathan Lyon (24 off 22 balls) and Mitchell Starc (20 off 35 balls) counter-attacked the inexperienced Indian attack with a brisk 39-run partnership to take Australia past 350-run mark.