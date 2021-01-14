Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Preview, Dream11, and all you need to know about the upcoming Gabba Test

A battered and bruised India will take on Australia in the series decider despite not being sure of their best playing eleven, hours before the fourth Test begins at the bouncy wicket at The Gabba.

Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is racing against time to get fit from his abdominal strain while batsman Hanuma Vihari, who saw India through to a draw in the third Test, is unlikely to play due to hamstring injury.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Mayank Agarwal too have injury worries.

The series is locked 1-1. Australia won the first Test at the Adelaide Oval while India won the second at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia, on the other hand, have worries only in the opening slot where they will feature the third opening combination of the series. Will Pucovski is out and Marcus Harris will open with David Warner. The rest of the playing eleven remains the same.

There has been very little time for a turnaround between the third and the fourth Tests, just a three-day gap.