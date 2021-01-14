Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Preview, Dream11, and all you need to know about the upcoming Gabba Test

A battered and bruised India will take on Australia in the series decider despite not being sure of their best playing eleven, hours before the fourth Test begins at the bouncy wicket at The Gabba.
Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is racing against time to get fit from his abdominal strain while batsman Hanuma Vihari, who saw India through to a draw in the third Test, is unlikely to play due to hamstring injury.
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Mayank Agarwal too have injury worries.
The series is locked 1-1. Australia won the first Test at the Adelaide Oval while India won the second at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Australia, on the other hand, have worries only in the opening slot where they will feature the third opening combination of the series. Will Pucovski is out and Marcus Harris will open with David Warner. The rest of the playing eleven remains the same.
There has been very little time for a turnaround between the third and the fourth Tests, just a three-day gap.
India's pace bowling attack, even with Bumrah, is very inexperienced. Without him, they will be really a rookie pace attack.
If Bumrah doesn't play, India's pace attack could at best feature bowlers with an overall experience of four Test matches.
Australia, with their three frontline bowlers, as well as Camron Green, will feature a pace attack that has 150 Tests in all under its belt.
The Indians are, however, unfazed. They have been mentally tough and are gearing for this Test with same courage that they showed at the SCG.
Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:
When will Australia vs India 4th Test match take place?
The match will take place on Friday, January 15, 2021.
Where will Australia vs India 4th Test match take place?
The match will take place at the Gabba in Brisbane.
What time will Australia vs India 4th Test match begin?
The match will begin at 5:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will live-telecast Australia vs India 4th Test match in India?
Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and their respective HD TV channels will live-telecast the match in India.
Where can I watch Australia vs India 4th Test live in India?
The match can be streamed live on JioTV and Sony Sports Network platforms.
Squads:
Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan
Dream11 Picks:
Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Steve Smith, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Cameron Green, R Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
