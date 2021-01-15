Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj again subjected to unruly crowd behaviour at Gabba

Right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Friday once again found himself at the receiving end of rude behaviour from spectators as he was repeatedly labelled a "grub" by a group on the opening day of the fourth and final Test between Australia and India at the Gabba.

A report in Sydney Morning Herald quoted a spectator as saying that Siraj was repeatedly called a "grub" by vocal spectators in front of Section 215 and 216 at the stadium.

'Grub', an Australian slang, is used for a person who is unclean or who has messy habits.

According to the spectator, debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar was also subjected to the same chat from the unruly section.

"The guys behind me have been calling -- shouting -- both Washington and Siraj grubs," a spectator named Kate was quoted as saying in the report.

"It was targetted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one [in which fans sung to the tune of Que Sera, Sera but substituted the lyrics with Que Shiraz, Shiraz]. But this time it was Siraj. I suspect it's not a coincidence that it's Siraj being targeted post the SCG stuff," she added.

The report further said that the spectator was seated in a section of the stadium where several men dressed as lifeguards had a beer snake dismantled by security guards and another man was escorted out of the ground for standing on his seat and starting an "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie" chant.