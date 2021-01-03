IND vs AUS: 4th test in Brisbane in jeopardy with Queensland insisting on adherence to strict bio-bubble protocol

SYDNEY: The Australian media on Sunday claimed that the fourth Test in Brisbane is in jeopardy as the Indians are reluctant to travel there in view of the harsh quarantine rules.

The new flashpoint is Queensland, which has closed its borders to people travelling from New South Wales – the venue of the third Test in Sydney.

Queensland, in all fairness, was inclined to make an exception and allow Indians to play the Test match in Brisbane, provided the team adheres to a bio-bubble which would make for a hard quarantine (hotel-stadium-hotel routine) of around 15 days.

But with reports emerging that Indian team isn't keen on travelling to Brisbane if the players are forced to undergo quarantine, members of the Queensland government have stated that the visiting team should not enter the state if they are unwilling to adhere to the protocols that have been laid out. "If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come," Queensland's Health Shadow Minister was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

Queensland's Shadow Sports Minister, too, said there's no room for ignoring the protocols and that every individual would have to go through the same drill.

ROW OVER GANG OF 5: The India team is dogged by another controversy – of its five players, who are in precautionary isolation after an outing and are being investigated for alleged bio-security protocol breach by them.

However, latest indications are that they will be allowed to travel to Sydney with the rest of the team in the same chartered flight on Monday. The five players facing the ongoing investigation are Rohit Sharma, opener Shubman Gill, stumper Rishabh Pant, pacer Navdeep Saini and batsman Prithvi Shaw.

Cricket Australia, in a media release on Saturday, said it is probing the matter jointly with the BCCI after a video of the players at an indoor restaurant was posted by a fan, who identified himself as Navaldeep Singh on Twitter.

It is understood that the controversy has not gone down well with the travelling team and it is not amused with how the Australian board has so far handled the issue.

The outing came into media glare as a fan, who had picked up the tab for the restaurant meal, insisted on shooting a video and put a screen grab of the bill on the social media. He also lied about hugging a player (Rishabh Pant).

The ongoing four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne. The third Test of the series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday.