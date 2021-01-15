Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: After ODI and T20I, T Natarajan impresses on Test debut

After an impressive Indian national team debut in ODIs and T20Is, T Natarajan has once again stolen the show, this time in his Test debut in the 4th Test against Australia at the Gabba.
Natarajan, who came to Australia as a net bowler, on Friday became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour.
The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu player was one of the rookies named in the playing eleven of the injury-ravaged Indian team against Australia in the fourth and final Test which started here on Friday.
He made his international debut in the third ODI against Australia on December 2 in Canberra, which India won by 13 runs.
Natarajan made an immediate impact by taking two wickets for 70 runs from his 10 overs.
Natarajan then played his part in India's 2-1 series win in the subsequent three-match T20 International rubber by taking six wickets during the series.
The Tamil Nadu player, whose mother worked as a daily wager, picked up two wickets in the 20 overs he bowled on the day, conceding 63 runs.
Meanwhile, Australia recorded 274 for 5 at stumps on the opening day at the Gabba. The hosts were reduced to 17 for 2 after opting to bat on a bouncy and batting wicket but recovered later, thanks mainly to Marnus Labuschagne's 108-run inning.
At stumps, captain Tim Paine and Cameron Green were batting on 38 and 28 respectively.
Labuschagne's 204-ball knock had nine boundaries. He was dropped on 37 by Ajinkya Rahane off the bowling of Navdeep Saini.
The Australians scored runs at a fair clip in the second session after they were 65 for 2 at lunch, with Labuschagne going great guns. The hosts added 89 runs from 27 overs and lost just one wicket in that session.
But India made a comeback in the final session, with debutant Natarajan getting rid of Labuschagne and Matthew Wade (45) in the space of two overs after the duo had stitched 113 runs for the fourth wicket.
The other debutant Washington Sundar got rid of the dangerous Steve Smith (36) for his first Test wicket.
