Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: After ODI and T20I, T Natarajan impresses on Test debut

After an impressive Indian national team debut in ODIs and T20Is, T Natarajan has once again stolen the show, this time in his Test debut in the 4th Test against Australia at the Gabba.

Natarajan, who came to Australia as a net bowler, on Friday became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour.

The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu player was one of the rookies named in the playing eleven of the injury-ravaged Indian team against Australia in the fourth and final Test which started here on Friday.

He made his international debut in the third ODI against Australia on December 2 in Canberra, which India won by 13 runs.

Natarajan made an immediate impact by taking two wickets for 70 runs from his 10 overs.

Natarajan then played his part in India's 2-1 series win in the subsequent three-match T20 International rubber by taking six wickets during the series.

The Tamil Nadu player, whose mother worked as a daily wager, picked up two wickets in the 20 overs he bowled on the day, conceding 63 runs.