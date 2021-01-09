Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Wriddhiman Saha to keep wickets as Rishabh Pant goes for scan after blow on elbow

Wriddhiman Saha will keep wickets for India in the final session of the Test against Australia as primary wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was hit on the elbow while batting and was taken for scans.

Pant got a nasty hit on his left elbow after missing a pull shot against pacer Pat Cummins. With the southpaw immediately falling down, he received medical attention from the Indian physio.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote, "Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans."