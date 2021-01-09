Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Wriddhiman Saha to keep wickets as Rishabh Pant goes for scan after blow on elbow

Wriddhiman Saha will keep wickets for India in the final session of the Test against Australia as primary wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was hit on the elbow while batting and was taken for scans.
Pant got a nasty hit on his left elbow after missing a pull shot against pacer Pat Cummins. With the southpaw immediately falling down, he received medical attention from the Indian physio.
Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote, "Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans."
India's middle and lower-order failed to get going owing to which, the visitors were bowled out for 244 in the second session on day three of the third Test against Australia on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
On Day 3 Stumps, the Aussies lead by 197 runs. After coming out to bat with a lead of 94, the Australian openers David Warner and Will Pucovski were sent packing inside the 10th over.
Then, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, who was the star in the previous session for his century, put up a stable batting performance. The pair is currently on a partnership of 68 runs in 121 deliveries.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)