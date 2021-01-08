IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Who's your favourite player? Marnus Labuschagne asks Shubman Gill; check out latter's reply

Indian opener Shubman Gill drew rich praise from many, including the likes of Dinesh Karthik and VVS Laxman, after he scored his maiden Test half-century on day 2 of the ongoing third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.

Gill, who opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma, scored 50 in 101 deliveries, which included eight boundaries. The pair added 70 runs for the first wicket, before Sharma was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood on 26.

The 21-year-old, however, continued his resistance and went on to register his maiden Test half-century in his only third innings. Shortly after reaching the milestone, Gill was removed by right-arm pacer Pat Cummins who got the youngster caught in the gully by Cameron Green.

"A star has arrived. Good start Gilly! You looked good the whole time. Don't be too hard on yourself about the dismissal," Karthik said on his official Twitter handle. Laxman tweeted: "For someone playing only his 2nd Test match, Shubman Gill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the three formats."

Meanwhile, Gill not only showed his prowess with the bat but also gave a brilliant reply to Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne. Fielding at forward short leg, Labuschagne restored to sledging on Friday to unsettle the Indian batsman. He was rather chirpy and asked hilarious questions to Gill and Rohit Sharma.

“Who’s your favourite player?” Labuschagne asked Gill. “I will tell you after the match,” replied the Indian opener. Not satisfied with the answer, Labuschagne further asked, “After the ball... Sachin? Do you reckon Virat?”

The Australian batsman did not stop there. “Hey what did you do in quarantine?” he asked Rohit Sharma.

Watch Video: