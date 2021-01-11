Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Vihari, Ashwin take India to miraculous draw

Sydney: India batsman Hanuma Vihari showed grit and determination as he partnered with R Ashwin to take India to a miraculous draw even after pulling his hamstring in the second innings of the Pink Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India were 334/5 when Paine called for the game to end with only one over left to ball. Ashwin and Vihari shared a partnership of 62 runs in 259 balls.

Earlier, Australia had set India a target of 407. Cameron Green and Steve Smith played knocks of 84 and 81 respectively as Australia declared their second innings on 312/6.

Vihari blocked one end up to score just 6 runs from the first 100 balls he faced after Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara departed in quick sucession. With the draw, India and Australia will go to the fourth Test with 1-1.

While it was the need of the hour to ensure that India managed to draw the third Test of the series on the fifth day, Vihari became the second slowest batsman after England's John Murray to start an innings in Test cricket. Murray had scored just 3 off 100 balls against Australia on the same ground in 1963.

Vihari showed the intent to keep going despite pulling his hamstring in the second session. Combining with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after the dismissal of

Cheteshwar Pujara (77), Vihari showed great resistance as he refused to get tempted to play a false shot.

It looked like the game was there for India to take home as Rishabh Pant and Pujara combined well after losing skipper Ajinkya Rahane early on the fifth morning. But India lost Pant (97) and Pujara in the second session and that saw Australia claw back into the game.

But Vihari and Ashwin ensured that they held fort and did not let Australia walk away with the game with the second new ball. It needed the two to dig in deep and that is just what they did.

