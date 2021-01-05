IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Vice-captain Rohit Sharma set to replace Mayank Agarwal

Rohit Sharma is all set to replace Mayank Agarwal as the second opener alongside Shubman Gill in the third Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) starting on Thursday.

After completing his 14-day quarantine period, Rohit joined the rest of the team members in Melbourne. He also had a few net sessions and reportedly seems to have impressed the management enough to guarantee him a spot in the playing XI.

As per a report, Sharma has looked in sublime touch during the practice sessions ahead of the third Test. Keeping in mind the Indian team's current struggles in the opening department, the right-handed batsman will replace Mayank Agarwal while Shubman Gill will hold on to his spot in the team having impressed the management in the second Test.

Rohit missed the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he was serving his quarantine period in Sydney. He also missed the limited-overs series as he arrived late in Australia because of a hamstring injury he sustained in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Besides, the team management is weighing its options for the third pacer's slot with Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini in contention. Although, T Natarajan has earned his maiden Test call-up, he isn't in contention for a place in the playing XI.

India's Expected Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini.