Ind vs Aus 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma returns, Navdeep Saini to make debut - check out playing XI

India is all set to play their third Test against Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) starting Thursday, January 7.

Primary opener Rohit Sharma will return to the squad after missing out on the first two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar trophy as he was serving his quarantine period in Sydney. He had arrived late in Australia because of a hamstring injury he sustained in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit will open the innings alongside Shubman Gill.

Pacer Navdeep Saini will also be making his debut for Team India in the longest format of the game. Saini has replaced injured Umesh Yadav, who has returned to India after suffering calf muscle injury during the second Test in Melbourne which India won eight wickets. Saini, 28, has so far played seven ODIs and 10 T20Is for India.

Check out the Playing XI for India:

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.