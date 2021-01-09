Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant hit on elbow while batting, taken for scans

Sydney: Indian batsman-wicketkeepr Rishabh Pant was injured while batting in the second session of third day in the third Test against Australia on Saturday.

"Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans," BCCI said.

Pant played an important 36-run innings and added crucial runs with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Wriddhiman Saha was keeping the wickets in the second innings of Australia as Pant went for scans.