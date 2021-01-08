Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: 'Real deal' Shubman Gill garners praise for 'composed' batting at SCG

Right-handed opener Shubman Gill garnered heavy praise from many on social media, including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Dinesh Karthik, and VVS Laxman, after he scored his maiden Test half-century in the ongoing third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Gill, who opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma, scored 50 in 101 deliveries, which included eight boundaries during India's first innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The pair added 70 runs for the first wicket, before Sharma was dismissed by Jos Hazlewood on 26.
The 21-year-old, however, continued his resistance and went on to register his maiden Test half-century in his only third innings. Shortly after reaching the milestone, Gill was removed by right-arm pacer Pat Cummins who got the youngster caught in the gully by Cameron Green.
"Excellent performance by Jadeja with the ball and in the field with taht brilliant runout. Shubman Gill looks the real deal. Excellent composure and loved his backfoot play," tweeted Sehwag.
"A star has arrived. Good start Gilly! You looked good the whole time. Don't be too hard on yourself about the dismissal," Karthik said on his official Twitter handle.
Laxman tweeted: "For someone playing only his 2nd Test match, Shubman Gill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the three formats."
Here are some more reactions:
In the second day of the third Test, Rohit Sharma and Gill combined a total of 70 runs for the opening wicket to give the middle-order batsmen a solid platform on the second day of the third Test.
The visitors have struggled in recent times to find a solid opening pair, but the return of Rohit made it possible in the ongoing third Test as he combined beautifully with newcomer Gill.
The duo showed great composure against the fierce Australian bowling line-up and made sure they did not play any flashy shot outside the off stump. They followed the rulebook and ensured that the Australian bowlers erred in their line and capitalised on the bad balls.
Gill had impressed in his debut Test as well as he played knocks of 45 and 35* in the Boxing Day Test which India won by eight wickets in Melbourne.
