Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: 'Real deal' Shubman Gill garners praise for 'composed' batting at SCG

Right-handed opener Shubman Gill garnered heavy praise from many on social media, including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Dinesh Karthik, and VVS Laxman, after he scored his maiden Test half-century in the ongoing third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gill, who opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma, scored 50 in 101 deliveries, which included eight boundaries during India's first innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The pair added 70 runs for the first wicket, before Sharma was dismissed by Jos Hazlewood on 26.

The 21-year-old, however, continued his resistance and went on to register his maiden Test half-century in his only third innings. Shortly after reaching the milestone, Gill was removed by right-arm pacer Pat Cummins who got the youngster caught in the gully by Cameron Green.

"Excellent performance by Jadeja with the ball and in the field with taht brilliant runout. Shubman Gill looks the real deal. Excellent composure and loved his backfoot play," tweeted Sehwag.