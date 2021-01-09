Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant injured while batting; taken for scans

Pant played an important 36-run innings and added crucial runs with Cheteshwar Pujara. Jadeja, on the other hand, remained not out for 28.

Wriddhiman Saha was keeping the wickets in the second innings of Australia as Pant went for scans.

Earlier, India was bowled out for 244 after Cheteshwar Pujara's slowest half-century helped Australia take complete command at tea. Australia took a first-innings lead of 94 runs and it would be an uphill task for India to make a comeback in this match.

Pujara's (50 off 176 balls) ultra-defensive approach put tremendous pressure on his colleagues and India never quite got the momentum going as Cummins (4/29 in 21.4 overs), Hazlewood (2/43 in 21 overs) and Mitchell Starc (1/61 in 19 overs) continuously attacked the batsmen -- first with a leg-side field and short-ball strategy and then on the corridor of uncertainty.

Pujara doesn't play the pull or hook shot well and he wasn't allowed room to either cut or drive.

While he never tried to rotate strike, the likes of Ajinkya Rahane (22 off 70 balls) and Rishabh Pant (36 off 67 balls) felt the urge to break the shackles in the absence of any such intention from the other end.