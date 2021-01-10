Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Mohammed Siraj again subjected to abuse by Australian fans

Sydney: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was once again subjected to abuse by Australian fans during the fourth day of third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday, leading to a 10-minute halt in the match.

The second session on day four witnessed high drama after Siraj along with India skipper Ajinkya Rahane had a word with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding the unruly behaviour of the crowd.

Visuals on television indicated that there were some words spoken for Siraj who was fielding near the boundary rope. Both the umpires then had a word with each other and the police then asked a group of men to leave the stand.