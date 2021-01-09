Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: India lose 6 wickets for 200 after Pujara, Pant heroics

India had lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari early to be pegged back.

Resuming at 96/2, both Rahane and Pujara were extremely watchful, adding 21 runs in the first 9.3 overs of the day before the India captain, in trying to up the pace, chopped a Pat Cummins ball on to his stumps.

Vihari was run out soon after. The India No. 5 was caught short by a direct hit from Josh Hazlewood at mid-off as he tried to steal a single.

The arrival of Pant saw an increase in the run rate as he added unbeaten 38 with Pujara for the fifth wicket in 11.4 overs.

India are still 158 runs behind Australia's first innings total.

India had bundled out Australia for 338 in the first innings. Steve Smith top-scored for the hosts as he played an innings of 131 runs while Ravindra Jadeja scalped four wickets for the visitors. After bundling out Australia, Shubman Gill scored a half-century and along with Rohit Sharma, he stitched a 70-run opening stand.

Brief Scores: Australia 338; India 180/4 (Cheteshwar Pujara 42*, Rishabh Pant 29*, Pat Cummins 2-24).

(With agencies)