Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: India files complaint after alleged racial abuse towards Bumrah, Siraj at SCG

Indian officials have filed a complaint after claiming that pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj faced racial abuse from the crowd during the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

After the end of play on day three, ICC and stadium security officers were seen having a discussion with Bumrah, Siraj and other members of team management.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and other senior players also spoke to the two umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, bringing to their attention that Siraj and Bumrah were subjected to racial abuse.

The Indian team resorted to their dressing rooms before the India security official had a word with the security officers at the ground, including the ICC security official who was present at the venue.

According to Cricbuzz, the issue rests with ICC until further notice.

India had previously been involved in a racism controversy on their tour of Australia in 2008 although in that case, Andrew Symonds had alleged that Harbhajan Singh had called him a monkey which the Indian player and the team denied.