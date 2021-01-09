Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: India files complaint after alleged racial abuse towards Bumrah, Siraj at SCG

Indian officials have filed a complaint after claiming that pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj faced racial abuse from the crowd during the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
After the end of play on day three, ICC and stadium security officers were seen having a discussion with Bumrah, Siraj and other members of team management.
Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and other senior players also spoke to the two umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, bringing to their attention that Siraj and Bumrah were subjected to racial abuse.
The Indian team resorted to their dressing rooms before the India security official had a word with the security officers at the ground, including the ICC security official who was present at the venue.
According to Cricbuzz, the issue rests with ICC until further notice.
India had previously been involved in a racism controversy on their tour of Australia in 2008 although in that case, Andrew Symonds had alleged that Harbhajan Singh had called him a monkey which the Indian player and the team denied.
Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith made hay while the sun shone at the SCG on the third day of the third Test between Australia and India on Saturday to put the hosts in complete control.
Despite sending both the Aussie openers back to the hut by the 10th over, the Indian bowlers failed to penetrate further as Australia's score read 103/2 at stumps -- Labuschagne batting on 47 and Smith batting on 29. With the odd-ball keeping low, the lead of 197 runs with eight wickets in the bag looks more than handy as the Aussies look to go for the kill.
The Indian bowlers had started impressively with pacer Siraj removing debutant Will Pucovski (10) in the sixth over while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked David Warner (13) for the 10th time in the longest format of the game.
But India's joy ended right there on the third evening as Labuschagne and Smith then added an unbeaten 68 off 121 balls to all but bat India out of the game. It will take a herculean task from the Indians to make a comeback into this game after a middle-order collapse saw India fold up for 244 in their first essay.
(with inputs from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)