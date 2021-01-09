Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: India all out for 244 against Australia; hosts take 94-run lead

Sydney: India were all out for 244 in their first innings against Australia on the third day of the third Test here on Saturday.

The hosts thus managed to take a first-innings lead of 94 runs before the teams went into tea break.

Earlier, dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari in the first session derailed India's position against Australia as the visitots moved to 180 for four at lunch.

Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 42 off 144 deliveries while Rishabh Pant was with him on 29 off 45 deliveries. As the play resumed after lunch, Pant departed at 36. Pujara (50) completed his half-century but was soon caught behind by Tim Paine off Pat Cummins. India are currently at 202 for 6.

India had lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari early to be pegged back.

Resuming at 96/2, both Rahane and Pujara were extremely watchful, adding 21 runs in the first 9.3 overs of the day before the India captain, in trying to up the pace, chopped a Pat Cummins ball on to his stumps.

Vihari was run out soon after. The India No. 5 was caught short by a direct hit from Josh Hazlewood at mid-off as he tried to steal a single.

The arrival of Pant saw an increase in the run rate as he added unbeaten 38 with Pujara for the fifth wicket in 11.4 overs.

India are still 158 runs behind Australia's first innings total.

India had bundled out Australia for 338 in the first innings. Steve Smith top-scored for the hosts as he played an innings of 131 runs while Ravindra Jadeja scalped four wickets for the visitors. After bundling out Australia, Shubman Gill scored a half-century and along with Rohit Sharma, he stitched a 70-run opening stand.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings 338 all out in 105.4 overs India 1st innings: 244 all out in 100.4 overs (Shubman Gill 50, Cheteshwar Pujara 50; Pat Cummins 4/29).

(With agencies)