Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: David Warner 'unsure' of T Natarajan's bowling with red ball

In-form pacer T Natarajan, who is enjoying the highs of his career, was included in the squad for the 3rd Test against Australia which is slated to begin from January 7.

Natarajan was added to the Test squad for the remaining two Test matches against Australia on Friday. The left-arm pacer has replaced Umesh Yadav, who sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The 29-year-old became famous for his lethal yorkers in the death overs in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Having impressed with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Natarajan got the chance to wear Indian colours. Making his ODI and T20I debut for India, the pacer did not fail to impress not only the fans but also the critics.