Ind vs Aus 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to field first

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field in the final T20I of the three-match series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday.

India did not make any change to their playing XI from the second T20I while Australia made one change to their line-up. Australia brought in skipper Aaron Finch in place of Marcus Stoinis after the former missed the last game. At the toss, Finch revealed that Stoinis pulled up a little bit as a result, the all-rounder was not risked in the final T20I.

The Men in Blue have already sealed the T20I series by winning the second match by six wickets. Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten knock of 42 runs off just 22 balls to help Virat Kohli-led side chase down a total of 195 with six wickets in hand and two balls to spare at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India had won the first T20I of the three-match series by 11 runs. The Men in Blue defended a score of 161 runs as Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan scalped five wickets among themselves.

The Kohli-led side have won each of their last ten completed T20Is and now the side would be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia playing XI: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa