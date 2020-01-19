IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Australia wins toss and elects to bat first

Bengaluru: Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India in the series-deciding third ODI here on Sunday.
While India named an unchanged team, Australia brought in pacer Josh Hazlewood in place of Kane Richardson.
The series is levelled at 1-1.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)