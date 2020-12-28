Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav suffers calf muscle injury, taken for scans

The Indian pacer had dismissed Joe Burns to give the visitors a perfect start to the second session.

Earlier in the day, resuming the game from 277/5, India got off to a decent start but just when things appeared to be going well for the visitor, skipper Ajinkya Rahane got run out while attempting a risky single.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja hit his 15th half-century as India extended their lead by 100 runs. However, in order to add some quick runs, Jadeja went for the big shot off Mitchell Starc but found Pat Cummins in the deep.

Umesh and Ashwin then stitched a brief stand of 19 runs before India lost their third wicket of the day.

Nathan Lyon dismissed Umesh in the 114th over. With the intent of scoring quick runs, the visitor started losing wickets at quick intervals and slipped from 294/6 to 326/10. But India had managed to gain a significant first-innings lead of 131 runs.

Australia were struggling at 133 for six at stumps after Indian bowlers scythed through Australian batting.