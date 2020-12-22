Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: Jadeja preferred choice over Vihari, likely to join playing XI if declared fit

In case the situation changes and the third Test match is shifted, the BCCI will discuss with CA and take necessary steps.

The fresh outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Sydney has raised questions not just over the fate of the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

No need to move Rohit Sharma from Sydney, he is safe: BCCI

A BCCI official confirmed that while Rohit shall continue to undergo quarantine in Sydney, the Indian board and the team management is constantly in touch with the limited-overs deputy.

"He doesn't need to move from Sydney. He is safe and is in a bio-secure environment undergoing quarantine. While he is alone in his room, the Indian board as well as the team management is constantly in touch with him. If there was any emergency or if we felt that he needed to get out of Sydney, we would. But for now, he is completely safe there," the official pointed.

Asked about the endurance programme that Rohit was handed by the physio when he left for Australia after completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, the official said: "He is being monitored by the physios and he is doing his regular endurance work in his room. It is all about keeping fit and ready for action when it comes to hitting the ground running."

Sydney Test match on track

Cricket Australia on Sunday confirmed that the Sydney Test match between India and Australia remains on track for now despite a fresh COVID-19 cluster in Sydney.

The third Test between India and Australia is slated to be played in Sydney from January 7 while the last Test of the series will go ahead at Brisbane from January 15.

There were reports that Cricket Australia was mulling over switching the third and fourth Test venues. But CA's interim CEO has said nothing of that sort is happening as of now.

"The third Test is more than two-and-a-half weeks away, which provides us with time to assess the evolving public health situation on the northern beaches of Sydney.