Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: Australia bowled out for 200 in second innings, India 70 runs away from victory

Melbourne: India have inched closer to an overseas victory as Australia were bowled out for 200, leaving the visitors with an easy target of 70 runs at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test here on Tuesday.

Victory should be a formality in the second session for Ajinkya Rahane's men, 10 days after an infamous batting debacle in Adelaide, where they were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36.

India had taken a first-innings lead of 131 thanks to a century by skipper Ajinkya Rahane. The Aussies, who resumed on 133 for six, added 67 more runs before getting bowled out at the stroke of lunch in the extended first session.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/54 in 27 overs) and debutant Mohammed Siraj (3/37 in 21.3 overs) were both fast and accurate during an intriguing as well as classical Test match session. They accounted for three wickets, remaining patient and not trying too many things on a flat deck.