Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI: Indian captain Virat Kohli breaks Rahul Dravid's record

Indian skipper Virat Kohli leapfrogged compatriot Rahul Dravid's catches tally in India's 36-run victory over Australia in the second ODI at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Friday.

Kohli, who played under Dravid's captaincy at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the initial season of the IPL, has become India's third-highest catch-taker after he caught Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Cary at extra cover off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling in the 38th over.

Now, Kohli has 125 catches in 244 matches, only behind Sachin Tendulkar (140) and Mohammed Azharuddin (156). Dravid remains fourth on the list with 124 catches from 340 ODIs.

Alex Carey's wicket was the turning point in the game as Australia lost their momentum in the chase, losing wickets at regular intervals. India bowled the Aussies for 304 in 49.1 overs, chasing 341.