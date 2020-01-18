Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI: Indian captain Virat Kohli breaks Rahul Dravid's record

Indian skipper Virat Kohli leapfrogged compatriot Rahul Dravid's catches tally in India's 36-run victory over Australia in the second ODI at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Friday.
Kohli, who played under Dravid's captaincy at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the initial season of the IPL, has become India's third-highest catch-taker after he caught Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Cary at extra cover off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling in the 38th over.
Now, Kohli has 125 catches in 244 matches, only behind Sachin Tendulkar (140) and Mohammed Azharuddin (156). Dravid remains fourth on the list with 124 catches from 340 ODIs.
Alex Carey's wicket was the turning point in the game as Australia lost their momentum in the chase, losing wickets at regular intervals. India bowled the Aussies for 304 in 49.1 overs, chasing 341.
Kohli batted at no.3 and anchored the Indian innings with a 76-ball 78, which included six fours. The 31-year-old was once again outsmarted by leg-spinner Adam Zampa. This is now for the fifth time in 12 innings that Zampa has seen Kohli back.
India equalled the series 1-1 with a sublime win over their nemesis, who shell-shocked them with a thumping 10-wicket win in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The series decider will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on January 19, Sunday.
