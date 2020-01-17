IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan give steady start to India

India had a rather horrific start to their ODI series against Australia, and will now be looking to restore their pride and strike back during their second encounter. This match will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.
The first match, held in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, did not go well for the ‘Men in Blue’, with Australia dominating them at every turn. Captain Virat Kohli’s strategy to put himself further down the batting order did not work as he might have anticipated, rather exposing India’s weakness lower down the order.
IND vs AUS: Ind 45/0 (8)
Rohit Sharma: 19 (20)
Shikhar Dhawan: 25 (28)
Kane Richardson: 0/7 (1)
The Indian openers have made a stable start to the innings. Both have them batted cautiously and have taken a careful approach to the game. They've also made sure to keep the run rate up.
Manish Pandey's last ODI match for India was back in September 2018 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.
KL Rahul will start as wicket-keeper. Rishabh Pant is replaced by Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini comes in place of Shardul Thakur.
Playing XI
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
