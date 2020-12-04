Ind vs Aus 2020: T Natarajan rewarded with maiden T20I cap after impressive ODI debut

The speedster from Tamil Nadu gained popularity from the latest edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) where he was labelled as the 'yorker machine'. Natarajan played for Kings XI Punjab and bagged 16 wickets in as many games in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.

His performance in the IPL handed him an India call-up. He was first included in the shortest format squad and later on added as back-up in the ODI side by the BCCI. This decision was taken as pacer Navdeep Saini complained of back spasm.

In his ODI debut game, he returned with figures of 2-70 in his ten overs including a maiden. He bagged two crucial wickets of Marcus Labuschagne and Ashton Agar and derailed Australia's run-chase as India claimed a 13-run win.

The Australian team, meanwhile, is wearing an indigenous jersey to pay tribute to country's indigenous people. The jersey has been designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke, great great-grand daughter of Grongarrong (Mosquito), who was one of the members of the team that played in England in 1868, designed the original Walkabout Wickets artwork that will feature on the front of the playing shirt.

It has been co-designed by Courtney Hagen, Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman, and Cricket Australia's Indigenous Engagement Specialist.

"It's a phenomenal design, grateful to be able to wear it (the indigenous kit)," the Australian captain said while talking about the kit.