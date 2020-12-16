Ind vs Aus 2020: Preview, Dream11, where and when to watch the 1st Test fixture live in India

A peerless Virat Kohli and his "fearless" India would look to unleash their might on an Australian team which is ready for revenge but not exactly in 'pink of health' ahead of the first Day/Night Test starting here on Thursday.

Even in 2020, there couldn't have been a more appropriate catch-line for a series where Kohli's magnificence meets its match in Steve Smith's manic consistency, Cheteshwar Pujara's doggedness challenged by a much younger Marnus Labuschagne, ready to show the world that he isn't a one-season wonder. All this would be under lights at the Adelaide Oval.

And then there are those mean fast men on both sides aiming to instill the fear of pink ball in twilight zone, creating all sorts of doubts in the batsmen's minds.

A Josh Hazlewood versus Mohammed Shami will be as enticing a sub-plot as Jasprit Bumrah bowling those yorkers in reply to Pat Cummins' barrage of bouncers.

With a workhorse like Ishant Sharma missing from Indian ranks and the enforcer David Warner absent in the Australian line-up, the teams are evenly placed in terms of strength.

However, there will certainly be some distinct home advantage for Australia along with the experience of playing more Day/Night Tests.

A day/night Test match has its own little grammar where batsmen are expected to attack in the first session while bowlers are at their peak once the sun sets, allowing the pink kookaburra to pick its pace up.

Never has an Indian team been so spoilt for choices with multiple options in place for various positions.

For the much-speculated wicketkeeper's slot, Wriddhiman Saha was preferred over the explosive but erratic Rishabh Pant.

In the build-up to the series, Saha's fifty in the red-ball first-class match was achieved in a tougher setting than Pant's 73-ball 100 under lights against a second string Australia A attack.

Also, Umesh Yadav predictably, after his good show in the practice game, got his place in the side as the third pacer.

On Tuesday, India's top batters were being troubled by Thangarasu Natarajan's incoming deliveries with pink kookaburra at the Adelaide nets.

If Natarajan, at 130-plus, can trouble them so much, then Mitchell Starc, the world's top wicket-taker in pink ball Tests, can be menacing.

At times, less options make it easier to choose and Kohli would hope that he has made the right choices so that Ajinkya Rahane can help India do an encore once he takes a break.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will Australia vs India 1st Test match take place?

The match will take place on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Where will Australia vs India 1st Test match take place?

The match will take place at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will Australia vs India 1st Test match begin?

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast Australia vs India 1st Test match in India?

Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and their respective HD TV channels will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch Australia vs India 1st Test live in India?

The match can be streamed live on JioTV and Sony Sports Network platforms.

Squads:

Australia Squad: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav

Team India also revealed the Starting XI for the 1st Test match.

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

India vs Australia 1st Test Dream11 Picks:

Matthew Wade, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Steve Smith, Wriddhiman Saha, Marnus Labuschagne, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins