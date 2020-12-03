Ind vs Aus 2020: Despite being absent from the squad, Rohit Sharma extends this unique 8-year streak

Despite not playing against Australia in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series, Indian opener Rohit Sharma ended up creating a unique record in the 50-over format.

Rohit, also known as the 'Hitman', finished the year 2020 with the highest individual score as an Indian batsman in ODIs. The Men in Blue batsmen, who are currently prepping for the upcoming T20I three-match series, failed to register a three-figure score in the ODIs against Aussies.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya's 92 was the highest score by the Indian batsmen in the three-match ODI series. That means, Rohit's 119 against Australia in Bengaluru on January 19 remains the highest ODI score by an Indian batsman in 2020.

In fact, Rohit has made the highest score by an Indian batsman in ODIs for eight years straight.

2013 – 209

2014 – 264

2015 – 150

2016 – 171*

2017 – 208*

2018 – 152

2019 – 159

2020 – 119

The three-match ODI series saw hosts winning the series 2-1. The top-order failed to chase huge targets set by Australia in the first two matches. However, the bowlers put up a brilliant performance in the third match as they stopped Australia from chasing a target of 303.