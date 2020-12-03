Ind vs Aus 2020: Despite being absent from the squad, Rohit Sharma extends this unique 8-year streak

Despite not playing against Australia in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series, Indian opener Rohit Sharma ended up creating a unique record in the 50-over format.
Rohit, also known as the 'Hitman', finished the year 2020 with the highest individual score as an Indian batsman in ODIs. The Men in Blue batsmen, who are currently prepping for the upcoming T20I three-match series, failed to register a three-figure score in the ODIs against Aussies.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya's 92 was the highest score by the Indian batsmen in the three-match ODI series. That means, Rohit's 119 against Australia in Bengaluru on January 19 remains the highest ODI score by an Indian batsman in 2020.
In fact, Rohit has made the highest score by an Indian batsman in ODIs for eight years straight.
2013 – 209
2014 – 264
2015 – 150
2016 – 171*
2017 – 208*
2018 – 152
2019 – 159
2020 – 119
The three-match ODI series saw hosts winning the series 2-1. The top-order failed to chase huge targets set by Australia in the first two matches. However, the bowlers put up a brilliant performance in the third match as they stopped Australia from chasing a target of 303.
Rohit , who led Mumbai Indian to their record fifth title, will be absent from the squads due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League. The opener returned to India with the Mumbai Indians team barring the players from the squad who were selected for the Australia tour.
It was reported that Rohit went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to work on his fitness. In recent developments, Rohit has still not recovered from the injury, which confirmed his absence from the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
In the COVID-19 world, Australia has made mandatory for players to observe a 14-day quarantine, which shadows Rohit's presence in the remaining two tests as well. However, an official source, as quoted by PTI said that if Rohit had travelled with the squad, he would have got the chance to feature in the team.
That led to an outrage from netizens who accused Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli of playing 'politics' in the gentleman's game.
