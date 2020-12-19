Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Bundled out for 36, India record their lowest score in Test cricket

Virat Kohli-led side might have had a 62-run lead entering the third day of the first Test, but the side squandered the advantage as the batsmen failed to rise to the occasion and Australia made light work of the visitors.

India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings, setting a target of 90 runs for Australia to go 1-0 up in the series. This score of 36 is India's lowest-ever score in Test cricket. Before this, India's lowest score was 42 in Test cricket against England in 1974.

For Australia, Josh Hazelwood scalped five wickets while Pat Cummins took four wickets.

Resuming day three at 9/1, India lost the wickets of Jasprit Bumrah (2) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) in quick succession as Pat Cummins sent both the batsmen back to the pavilion. In the very next over of Pujara's dismissal, Josh Hazlewood prized the wickets of Mayank Agarwal (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (0), and India was left reeling at 15/5 with just a lead of 68 runs over the hosts.