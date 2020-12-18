Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Ricky Ponting explains why spinner Nathan Lyon is a "massive threat" for Men in Blue

Ponting also explained the reason as to why he thinks that the spinner will be a major strike weapon for Australia.

"When he creates the angle from wide and angles back in, that really only challenges the inside half of the bat and a glove whereas if he can get it out a little bit wider it brings the catch at slip in play," said Ponting.

"It brings a bat-pad off-side catch into play and if you get the extra bounce, like Pujara's wicket, you can still get the wicket at leg slip as well," he added.

India, meanwhile, bowled out Australia for 191 for a handy first-innings lead of 53 runs on the second day of the first Day/Night Test here on Friday.

India were all out for 244 in the first session of play, adding only 11 runs to an overnight score of 233 for six. The visitors were cleaned up by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins at the Adelaide Oval.

However, India staged a remarkable fightback with the ball as pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reduced the hosts to 79 for five.

Marnus Labuschagne (47) and skipper Tim Paine (73 not out) tried to rebuild the innings but just when he was starting to take the fight to the charged-up Indians, the former was dismissed by Umesh Yadav three short of his half-century.