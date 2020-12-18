Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Ricky Ponting explains why spinner Nathan Lyon is a "massive threat" for Men in Blue

Just nine wickets away from the 400th Test-wicket milestone, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon can be a "massive threat" for India in the ongoing four-match Test series, feels former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting.
The Australian spinner claimed the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara for the tenth time in Test cricket on Thursday. Ponting feels Pujara looked unsettled against Lyon and said the right-handed spinner will be a massive threat for Indian batsmen as he bowls very few bad balls.
"He's had as much success as any spinner, I think, against India over the years," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.
"He's got Virat Kohli out (in Tests) more than anybody in the history of the game, he looked like he troubled Pujara a lot today. He builds pressure, he bowls very few bad balls so he'll be a massive threat for them," he added.
Ponting also explained the reason as to why he thinks that the spinner will be a major strike weapon for Australia.
"When he creates the angle from wide and angles back in, that really only challenges the inside half of the bat and a glove whereas if he can get it out a little bit wider it brings the catch at slip in play," said Ponting.
"It brings a bat-pad off-side catch into play and if you get the extra bounce, like Pujara's wicket, you can still get the wicket at leg slip as well," he added.
India, meanwhile, bowled out Australia for 191 for a handy first-innings lead of 53 runs on the second day of the first Day/Night Test here on Friday.
India were all out for 244 in the first session of play, adding only 11 runs to an overnight score of 233 for six. The visitors were cleaned up by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins at the Adelaide Oval.
However, India staged a remarkable fightback with the ball as pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reduced the hosts to 79 for five.
Marnus Labuschagne (47) and skipper Tim Paine (73 not out) tried to rebuild the innings but just when he was starting to take the fight to the charged-up Indians, the former was dismissed by Umesh Yadav three short of his half-century.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)