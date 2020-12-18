Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Netizens troll Prithvi Shaw after another poor outing

Prithvi Shaw may have lost his final chance to turn up for the Indian squad as an opener after the 21-year-old displayed yet another poor show in the ongoing 1st Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

Shaw was sent back for just 4 runs by Pat Cummins, once again with the ball coming in through the gap in pad and bat.

The 21-year-old has been in poor form in the recent times. In IPL 2020, he scored 228 runs in 13 matches he played for Delhi Capitals. In the two warm-up games leading to the four-match Test series against Australia, he returned with scores of 0, 19, 40 and 3. Despite that, he was picked ahead of Shubman Gill who had a better outing in the practice matches against Australia A by playing knocks of 0, 29, 43 and 65.

In the first innings, Shaw was sent back to the pavilion just after facing two deliveries in which he failed to jot a single run. Starc bowled a full in-swinging delivery outside the off stump and Shaw went for a drive. The ball, however, got an inside edge and went on to hit the stumps, thus sending the Indian opener back to the dressing room for a golden duck.

It is no surprise that the 21-year-old has once again become the target for trolls who have now taken to Twitter to make ruthless jokes on the opener.

