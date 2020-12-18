Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Netizens troll Prithvi Shaw after another poor outing

Prithvi Shaw may have lost his final chance to turn up for the Indian squad as an opener after the 21-year-old displayed yet another poor show in the ongoing 1st Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval.
Shaw was sent back for just 4 runs by Pat Cummins, once again with the ball coming in through the gap in pad and bat.
The 21-year-old has been in poor form in the recent times. In IPL 2020, he scored 228 runs in 13 matches he played for Delhi Capitals. In the two warm-up games leading to the four-match Test series against Australia, he returned with scores of 0, 19, 40 and 3. Despite that, he was picked ahead of Shubman Gill who had a better outing in the practice matches against Australia A by playing knocks of 0, 29, 43 and 65.
In the first innings, Shaw was sent back to the pavilion just after facing two deliveries in which he failed to jot a single run. Starc bowled a full in-swinging delivery outside the off stump and Shaw went for a drive. The ball, however, got an inside edge and went on to hit the stumps, thus sending the Indian opener back to the dressing room for a golden duck.
It is no surprise that the 21-year-old has once again become the target for trolls who have now taken to Twitter to make ruthless jokes on the opener.
India, meanwhile, bowled out Australia for 191 for a handy first-innings lead of 53 runs on the second day of the first Day/Night Test here on Friday.
India were all out for 244 in the first session of play, adding only 11 runs to an overnight score of 233 for six. The visitors were cleaned up by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins at the Adelaide Oval.
However, India staged a remarkable fightback with the ball as pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reduced the hosts to 79 for five.
Marnus Labuschagne (47) and skipper Tim Paine (73 not out) tried to rebuild the innings but just when he was starting to take the fight to the charged-up Indians, the former was dismissed by Umesh Yadav three short of his half-century.
Having taken a 53-run lead -- something which could have been more had the last three Australian wickets not added 80 runs - India were 9/1 in the second essay when the umpires ended play on the second night. The 62-run lead with nine wickets in the bag could prove to be crucial as the wicket isn't getting any better for batting. Mayank Agarwal (5) and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah (0) will look to start afresh after battling it out against Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the dying stages of the second day.
