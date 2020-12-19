Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal becomes third-fastest Indian to score 1000 runs

India opener Mayank Agarwal on Saturday reached the 1000-run milestone in Test cricket. Agarwal achieved the feat against Australia on day three of the ongoing first Test here at the Adelaide Oval. The batsman has taken 19 innings to register 1000 runs in the longest format of the game.
The Indian opening batsman hit a boundary off the bowling of Mitchell Starc in the very first over of day three and as a result, he brought up his 1000 runs in Test cricket.
Vinod Kambli is the fastest Indian batsman to register 1000 runs as he achieved the feat in 14 innings while Cheteshwar Pujara is the second-fastest having achieved the feat in 18 innings.
Sunil Gavaskar had gone past the 1000-run mark in his 21st innings in Test cricket.
In 1974, India posted their lowest ever total in a Test match when the entire team was all-out for a mere 42.
36 years later, India broke their own record as they faced their rivals. India, who ended their 2nd innings with 9-1 on the second day, were reduced to 36-9 on Day 3.
Only Mayank Aggarwal (9) managed to score more than five runs out of all the batsmen who were dismissed. While Jasprit Bumrah, the nightwatchman, was dismissed for two runs, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were sent back to the pavilion without having scored a single run. Virat Kohli, the skipper, also failed to make an impact as he was dismissed for 4 runs in 8 balls.
Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin also failed to leave a mark and India was left reeling at 26/8.
In the end, Mohammad Shami was hit on the right arm, and he was not able to continue further and as a result. Shami was retired out and India's innings came to an end with the score at 36.
Australia cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory inside two and half days in the opening Day/Night Test.
