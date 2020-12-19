Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal becomes third-fastest Indian to score 1000 runs

India opener Mayank Agarwal on Saturday reached the 1000-run milestone in Test cricket. Agarwal achieved the feat against Australia on day three of the ongoing first Test here at the Adelaide Oval. The batsman has taken 19 innings to register 1000 runs in the longest format of the game.

The Indian opening batsman hit a boundary off the bowling of Mitchell Starc in the very first over of day three and as a result, he brought up his 1000 runs in Test cricket.

Vinod Kambli is the fastest Indian batsman to register 1000 runs as he achieved the feat in 14 innings while Cheteshwar Pujara is the second-fastest having achieved the feat in 18 innings.

Sunil Gavaskar had gone past the 1000-run mark in his 21st innings in Test cricket.