Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Late wickets bring hosts back in power after Kohli's show

Three Indian wickets in the final hour of play tipped the opening day of the pink-ball Test completely in favour of Australia after visiting skipper Virat Kohli had set the India innings up with his 23rd half-century at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The sessions card at the end of the day's action might read 2-1 in favour of Australia, but it was a day of top quality Test cricket as fortunes swung with each passing hour.

In the end, it was a story of what could have been as India slowly handed away the advantage they had gained back to Australia. At stumps, the score read 233/6 with Wriddhiman Saha (9) and R Ashwin (15) at the crease and the Australian bowlers looking to go for the kill. For the hosts, Mitchell Starc looked a completely different character with the second new ball in hand and finished with the best figures of the day - 2/49.

With skipper Kohli leading from the front and hitting a gritty 74, it finally took a silly misunderstanding between him and deputy Ajinkya Rahane for a brilliant 88-run partnership come to an end in the form of a run-out. Having done all the hardwork from when the openers were dismissed cheaply in the opening session to playing out the tricky twilight phase, Kohli looked set to bring up his fourth hundred in one of his favourite grounds in Australia.

But just when it looked like the Australian bowlers had given up and were waiting for the visitors to make a mistake, the visitors obliged. Hitting a Nathan Lyon delivery straight to Josh Hazlewood at wide mid-off, Rahane called for a single and then sold his skipper a dummy. By the time Kohli turned back, the bails had already been dislodged.