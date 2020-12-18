Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Australia all out for 191, India take 53-run lead

India bowled out Australia for 191 for a handy first-innings lead of 53 runs on the second day of the first Day/Night Test here on Friday.

India were all out for 244 in the first session of play, adding only 11 runs to an overnight score of 233 for six. The visitors were cleaned up by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins at the Adelaide Oval.

However, India staged a remarkable fightback with the ball as pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reduced the hosts to 79 for five.

Marnus Labuschagne (47) and skipper Tim Paine (73 not out) tried to rebuild the innings but just when he was starting to take the fight to the charged-up Indians, the former was dismissed by Umesh Yadav three short of his half-century.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 244 all out in 93.1 overs (Virat Kohli 74; Mitchell Starc 4/53, Pat Cummins 3/48) Australia 1st innings: 191 all out in 72.1 overs (Marnus Labuchagne 47, Tim Paine 73 not out; R Ashwin 4/55, Bumrah 3/40).