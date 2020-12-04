Ind vs Aus 1st T20I: What is concussion substitute?

On Friday, India brought in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja in the first T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval.

Jadeja was seen limping immediately after being hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc delivery in the 20th over of the Indian innings. The all-rounder had also taken a break after the third ball of the 19th over and his injury, which looked like a hamstring, had to be tended to.

However, the decision appeared to irk Australia head coach Justin Langer who was seen discussing the issue with match referee David Boon.

So, what is a concussion substitute?

According to the concussion substitute rule, players who suffer concussions while playing can be replaced in their team’s playing XI. The rule also emphasis a ‘like-for-like’ replacement. A Times Now report says, according to ICC Cricket Operations boss Geoff Allardice, the match referees will determine who the concussion substitute is. Then the match-referee has the power to restrict a player from bowling in order for the replacement to be considered like-for-like.

For instance, if a pure batsman gets injured and replaced by an all-rounder then the match-referee has the power to restrict the all-rounder from bowling in the match. Because, the replacement was made against the batsman.

ICC's decision on concussion substitutes was introduced in men's and women's international cricket and first-class cricket worldwide from August 1, 2019. It was taken after a two-year trial in Australia's domestic cricket competition, the Sheffield Shield.

Coming back to the match, Jadeja made an unbeaten 23-ball 44 with the help of five fours and a six. The injury, however, did not impact his big-hitting as he hit 24 off the next seven balls he faced to take India to 161/7. But the way he walked off the field after the innings did not make for a pleasant sight.

The left-arm spinner, who will turn 44 on Sunday is now the highest score for an Indian batsman at No. 7 or below in T20Is, was seen limping off the field.

Jadeja's unbeaten 66 against the Aussies in the final ODI on Wednesday was also responsible for taking India to a match-winning 302-run total. He had also picked the important wicket of captain Aaron Finch in that last ODI.