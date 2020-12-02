Ind vs Aus: 12,000 ODI runs for Virat Kohli, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest to achieve feat

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday reached a new milestone as he went past 12,000 runs in ODI, becoming the fastest batsman to achieve this feat, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli reached the milestone in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Manuka Oval he tapped Sean Abbott for a quick single in the 13th over of the India innings. Going into his 251st ODI appearance, Kohli needed 23 runs for the landmark.

Kohli took 242 innings to reach 12,000 runs while Tendulkar had touched the score in his 300th ODI innings. Kohli is the sixth player after Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene to have accumulated 12,000 runs in ODIs.

Former Australia skipper Ponting had taken 314 innings (323 matches) to score 12,000 runs while Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara took 336 innings and 359 matches. Sanath Jayasuriya took 379 innings and 390 matches while his Sri Lanka teammate Mahela Jayawardene achieved the feat in 399 innings (426 matches).

The 32-year-old Indian captain has averaged close to 60 in the 50-over format with 43 hundreds and 59 half centuries after making his debut in 2008.

Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs from 463 ODIs between 1989 and 2012 at an average of 44.83 with the help of 49 hundreds and 96 half centuries.

Kohli has also played 86 Tests and 82 T20Is in which he has scored 7,240 and 2,794 runs, respectively. He has scored more than 21,000 international runs across formats till now.

Kohli recently became the ninth Indian cricketer to make 250 ODI appearances. Tendulkar holds the record for making most ODI appearances for India with 463 matches.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss for the first time in the series and opted to bat in the third and final ODI against Australia. India have already lost the series after their 66-run and 51-run defeats in the first two matches.

India made four changes from the previous matches with Thangarasu Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal. This is Natarajan's international debut.

Australia made three changes with Cameron Green, Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar coming in for injured David Warner, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. For Green also, this is his international debut.