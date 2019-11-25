Ind v Ban Stat Attack: Pacers and Virat Kohli take India into the record books with a host of accomplishments

India’s victory in this series made it 12 consecutive series wins in India, and they also made statisticians happy by producing a slew of accomplishments during the two matches against Bangladesh:

7 – India has won each of their last 7 Test matches; They began this streak in the West Indies, where Jasprit Bumrah ran rampant, and then followed it up with whitewashes of South Africa and now Bangladesh at home. This is India’s longest Test winning streak. The previous best was 6 wins in a row in 2013.

4 – India has won each of their last four Test matches by an innings margin; the first-ever instance of a team winning four consecutive Test matches by an innings margin.

347/9 – India’s first-innings total from the 2nd Test is the 2nd lowest total by India that resulted in an innings victory. India won a 1990 Test against Sri Lanka at Chandigarh by innings and 8 runs where they were bowled out for 288.

This same total is also the lowest declared total for India where they then won the Test by an innings, and the 9th lowest declared total overall.

19 – India’s pacers picked up all 19 wickets in this Test match; the most by them in a Test match at home. The previous highest in this regard was 17 wickets in 2017 against Sri Lanka, also at Eden Gardens.

These two Tests are the only instances where Indian spinners have failed to take a wicket in a home Test.

Each of the last 37 wickets to fall to India at Eden Gardens have gone to pacers. The last time a spinner took a wicket here in a Test was when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Matt Henry of New Zealand in 2016.

2 – Ishant Sharma (9) and Umesh Yadav (8) became the first Indian fast bowling pair to claim 8 or more wickets in the same Test match. They are also only the 2nd pair of Indian pacers to take 5-wicket hauls in the same home Test match. Kapil Dev and Madan Lal first achieved this feat in 1981 against England.

37.19 – Is the difference between India’s batting and bowling average in Test cricket this year; the biggest difference for any team in a calendar year in Test cricket. No other team has had an average difference of more than 30 runs after playing at least five Tests in a calendar year.

19.66 – India’s bowling average in Test cricket in 2019 is the 2nd highest for any country in a calendar year in the last 60 years. The legendary Windies team of the 80s is the only one to better that number, posting an average of 19.09 in 1986. (Min: 5 matches)

26.3 – Indian pacers had a bowling strike-rate of 26.3 in this Test series; the 2nd lowest for a team’s pacers in a home Test series. (Min: 25 wickets) The West Indies had greater success against Bangladesh, picking up a wicket once in every 19.7 deliveries as they claimed 38 scalps in their 2-match series in 2018.

33 – Number of Test wins as captain for Virat Kohli; the 5th most victories for any captain in Test cricket. Kohli went past Allan Border’s 32 Test wins in the Kolkata Test.

33 is also the number of home Test wins that Ravichandran Ashwin has been involved in; more than any Indian not named Sachin Tendulkar (52). The Kolkata Test took Ashwin above Rahul Dravid, while also bringing Cheteshwar Pujara level with The Wall.

100 – Virat Kohli became only the 3rd Indian to be part of 100 International wins in India. Sachin Tendulkar featured in 149 wins while MS Dhoni was involved in 124 wins on Indian soil.