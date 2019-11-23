Ind v Ban 2nd Test Day 2: India needs 4 wickets to wrap up the Test match

Stumps on Day 2
India in a commanding position at the end of day 2. Bangladesh is 152/6 and trailing by 89 runs. India need 4 wickets to wrap the Test match tomorrow.
Umesh Yadav gets Taijul Islam
A short delivery outside off stump, Taijul edges it and Rahane takes the catch at gully.
Ishant gets a breakthrough
Ishant Sharma finally gets a wicket for India after a long wait, first the partnership between Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim was frustrating India and then Mehidy Hasan was going well with his bat's flow.
Ishant bowls short outside off and finds a feather edge of Mehidy that easily settles in Kohli's hands.
Mahmudullah retired hurt!
Mahmudullah has walked off the ground as he was suffering a huge amount of pain in his hand after playing a late push in unfashioned style and looks as he has sustained a hamstring injury.
The spinners need to come in and try since the pacers have tried their best and must be given break in order to revamp their energy.
Successful Review for Mushfiqur Rahim
Rahim was given out and the Bangladesh batsman reviewed it while running between the wickets. The replays showed the former skipper had a clean inside edge.
Finally a Partnership from Bangladesh's Side
The pair of Mahmudullah and Mushfqur Rahim would be the first to set-up a 50+ partnership for Bangladesh in this match. The current partnership is going on 55.
Shami vs Mushfiqur
An intense battle to take place.
The senior-most Bangladesh has been the only factor giving some fight to the Indian bowlers. He has benn dismissed twice by Shami in the series so far.
Mushfiqur playes a couple of magnificient drives both on and off side to make a promising comeback against Shami.
India lost their first review!
Ishant Sharma appealled for Mushfiqur Rahim's lbw shout and when the decision stood against him. The lanky bowler convinced his skipper to go upstairs. The ball tracking displayed the ball was just outside the leg-stump.
Kayes frays
Imrul Kayes tries to play a big shot against Ishant's outswinger but finds a thick outside edge that flies to Kohli at third slip.
Like nothing new for Bangladesh players just a regular routine one by one go warm-up on the pitch, play a few shots, try some drives and see the best time to get out.
Kohli is gone to an amazing catch!
Kohli 136(194) c. Taijul b. Ebadot
FOW: 306/6
Ravichandran Ashwin is the new man
Taijul Islam has taken the catch of the match to dismiss Virat Kohli!
Kohli flicks a ball that strayed down leg, and it just kept flying. Taijul dives to his right and back, a few feet in front of the fence, and holds onto the ball. It was going to take something special to get rid of Kohli, and boy was that special.
Ebadot salutes Kohli sarcastically as the Indian captain walks off.
Wicket to start the second session!
Jadeja 12(41) b. Abu Jayed
FOW 289/5
Saha is the new man in.
Jadeja makes the same mistake as Rohit did yesterday, and shoulders up to a ball that jags in off the seam. Unlike Rohit, who was out lbw, Jaddu watches the bails fly off the top of his off stump.
That will be the end of the first session
Ind 289/4 (76.0)
Jadeja*: 12(39)
Kohli: 130(187)
Kohli gets another boundary off the last over of the session, but it comes off an uppish cover drive, a rare lapse in control for Kohli. He will be relieved that Imrul's diving attempt fell short of the ball.
115 runs in the session for India, with only the wicket of Rahane to provide a measure of solace for a deflated Bangladesh. Taijul extracted some turn with his slow left-arm spin, but the pacers looked toothless in the face of another Kohli masterclass.
Ind v Ban: Ind 281/4 (73.0)
Virat Kohli*: 124(175)
Ravindra Jadeja: 10(33)
He was patient in getting to his century, but now Kohli's decided to turn on the afterburners. Abu Jayed is the unfortunate victim of this decision, as Kohli flays him for four straight boundaries and 19 runs total off the over.
And three of those four boundaries were breathtaking. A straight drive, a flick through midwicket, and then a contemptuous drive through cover. He didn't even move after that last one. He just watched it with a slight grimace on his face, as if affronted that someone would bowl that poorly to him.
The partnership stands at 45. Jadeja has 10 of those runs.
114 dots in Kohli's innings, out of 175 deliveries played.
Virat Kohli reaches his 27th Test century!
Virat Kohli: 101(159)
Ind: 255/4 (67.3)
The above line says it all, really. The man's a machine, and an exceptionally well-functioning one at that. The duck in the 1st Test was a blip, and the ever-evolving, auto-correcting machine that is Kohli was determined to make a return to normalcy in the 2nd Test.
And he does so in typical Kohli fashion. This has been an innings of calm, of efficiency, with minimal errors. The nervous nineties aren't much of a thing for this man, and his conversion rate is testament to that. 27 Test hundreds to 22 fifties. Twenty of those centuries as captain. This man's legend grows more ridiculous by the innings.
No roaring celebration this time, however. Kohli simply raises his bat and helmet and smiles at the crowd. Clearly, the job isn't done for him.
My god, Virat Kohli is now in destroyer mode. 4 boundaries in a row off Abu Jayed. What is this man?
Ind v Ban: Ind 242/4 (64.0)
Kohli reaches 90, but that was really dicey! Taijul gets one to skid down towards leg stump, and Kohli's lucky to get some bat on that to steer it away from his stumps and down to mid-wicket for a single.
Wicket!
Immediately after scoring his 50, Rahane gives his wicket away!
Taijul has been looking more dangerous these last few overs, and this time he gets his reward. He pitches it short and wide, with the turn taking it further away from Rahane, who looks to cut it. The ball is far too slow, however, and Rahane is into his shot too early and ends up scooping the ball off a top edge to cover for an easy catch.
This is the first wicket for spin bowlers in the match.
Rahane: 51(69) c. Ebadot b. Taijul
FOW 236/4 (61.1)
Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in.
50!
Ajinkya Rahane reaches his 22nd half-century in Tests, and his fourth consecutive 50+ score in Tests.
Ind 228/3 (60.0)
Kohli*: 86(133)
Rahane: 50(66)
Ind v Ban: Ind 220/3 (59.0)
Rahane and Kohli have now added 83 for the fourth wicket, which takes them to the top of the list of highest-scoring fourth wicket pairs for India, overtaking Ganguly and Sachin.
The most noteworthy thing on the bowling front so far is that the ball had to be replaced four balls into the 59th over. It was checked for shape, and the umpires decided it had been warped. Shame on you, Kohli and Rahane, for hitting it so hard.
Ind v Ban: Ind 207/3(55.0)
Kohli*: 79(119)
Rahane: 36(50)
It's been a good start for India, 33 runs off the first 9 overs of the day. Kohli has continued be unflappable, blunting the Bangladesh attack and finding the boundary with ease.
Rahane has been a little less stable. He's also finding the boundary, but in rather less controlled fashion than his partner. He's had one uppish straight drive that flew just out of the reach of a despairing Al-Amin, and a gloved boundary that went to the left of the keeper.
In the 12th over of the day, Bangladesh finally manage to get a ball to turn past Kohli's bat. Taijul pitches a ball on middle-and-off, and it spins and bounces sharply to beat Kohli's front-foot defense. A sign of life for Bangladesh?
And immediately after, Ebadot overpitches a ball outside off to Rahane, and gets belted for four. I might have been too quick in suggesting that Bangladesh revival.
Ind v Ban: Ind 194/3(52.0)
Kohli doesn't seem to have lost focus at all to start Day 2, as he's played some sumptuous shots already. The most recent of those being a picture-perfect cover drive off an Al-Amin delivery that Kohli seemed to play in slow motion. The world stopped and sighed in unison at the majesty of that drive, much as they did for his straight drive yesterday.
Rahane*: 29(40)
Kohli: 73(114)
Ind v Ban: Ind 174/3(46.0)
Virat Kohli*: 59(93)
Ajinkya Rahane: 23(22)
Al-Amin Hossain to bowl the first over of the day.
Meanwhile, I'm glad that my lineup and prediction yesterday were on point. That deadly Indian strikeforce would have made even Jurgen Klopp envious.
It's been an uneventful start to the day, with Kohli and Rahane fending the Bangladesh pacers off with ease.
Day 2 will begin at 1:00 P.M. IST
India dominated Day 1 of the 2nd Test, with Ishant running through the Bangladesh line-up like a freight train through a bale of hay. He finished with figures of 5-22, his first five-for in India for 12 years.
This was followed by easy half-centuries by Kohli and Pujara, both of whom played with a languid fluidity, rubbishing all worries that the pink ball or the twilight would prove difficult to bat through.
Pujara fell for 55, but Kohli powered on with Ajinkya Rahane for support. He ended the day unbeaten on 59, with Rahane sitting on 23 off just 22 balls. They will both look to push for big scores against a hapless Bangladesh team, who look defeated already.
