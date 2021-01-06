Ind v Aus: BCCI hits back at Australian media over ‘malicious spin’ to what actually transpired

After a strict warning from the Victorian authorities, all five Indian players were put under strict quarantine. Although when all the players tested negative for Covid 19, BCCI left no stone unturned in giving it back to the Australian media.

A senior BCCI official claimed that there was no violation of any protocol by the Indian Contingent and a section of Australian media is unnecessarily giving the events ‘a malicious spin’. The BCCI official called out the Australian Media of acting as an extension of the “Australian Cricket Board”.

With the 3rd test in sight, the uncertainty around the availability of the Indian players after the bio-bubble breach along with the ongoing injury troubles were scaring cricket fans across the globe.

However, after the players tested negative, it would be safe to assume that a lot of speculations would now be put to rest. If things function as planned than Rohit Sharma should make a comeback at the top.

Mayank Aggarwal’s dismal run of form might keep him out of the game. Either Shardul Thakur or T. Natarajan will replace the injured Umesh Yadav as the 3rd seamer.

Natarajan’s excellent run on the Australian soil in the limited overs and the fact that he is a left-arm seamer which adds more variety to the Indian attack might swing the pendulum in his favor.

Meanwhile Australia would be relieved to have their premier opener back. David Warner is set to replace Joe Burns who has looked short on confidence throughout the series.

India’s expected playing 11-

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, T. Natarajan

Australia’s expected playing 11-

David Warner, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood