Ind v Aus 4th Test- Injury concern scares India after valiant fightback

Team India achieved what very few would have expected in the 3rd Test at SCG. Cricketing experts like Michael Vaughan and Michael Clarke were adamant that this Indian team, in the absence of Virat Kohli and plenty of injured players filling the dressing room, would drop dead in the series after the disastrous first test.

However, team India defied all odds and derailed the Aussie Express in the 2nd Test at Melbourne. But what would go down as one of the best performances by the Indian team in recent times was the monumental effort in the 3rd Test. Hanuma Vihari, Chesteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin teased the Aussie bowlers and in the end, defied Australia from what should have been an easy win.

Now, the focus shifts to the 4th and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Needless to say, the players are incredibly tired as this has been a very long tour and the quarantine rules haven’t made it any easier.

Moreover, with so many players injured, it is going to be extremely difficult for the Indian team to actually select 11 completely fit players for the final test. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will miss the final test, Ravichandran Ashwin might recover in time but there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the availability of Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal.