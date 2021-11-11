IND-SA 'A' tour: Pieter Malan named South Africa 'A' captain, Mumbai Indians' Marco Jansen included

Pieter Malan, the right-hand opening batter, has been named the captain of the 14-member South Africa 'A' squad for the three-match four-day series against India 'A', Cricket South Africa announced on Thursday. The games will be played from November 23 to December 9 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

All-rounder George Linde and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla are in the squad with Warriors pacer Marco Jansen, who played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, and Knights batter Raynard van Tonder also included.

CSA convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang stressed on the significance of the series before the Indian team's tour.

"Test cricket remains one of CSA's key focus areas, along with ensuring that the format continues to thrive and hold relevance in our country. It is therefore vital that a steady stream of talent continues to emerge from our high-performance programme," Mpitsang said in a press release.

"The COVID-19 pandemic saw the disruption of the South Africa A team's fixtures and CSA is pleased to see the return of content for this programme. We are looking forward to more tours for this team in particular, as the A team programme is a crucial one to CSA's overall pipeline strategy."

"The senior South Africa and India teams will be clashing this summer here at home, so this is an ideal opportunity for players with Proteas ambitions to put their hands up and make a case for themselves."

On Tuesday, the BCCI also announced the India 'A' squad for the tour with Gujarat's Priyank Panchal named as captain of the team that also comprises Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini and rookie Kashmiri pacer Umran Malik.

Squad: Pieter Malan (c), Sarel Erwee, Dominic Hendricks, Raynard van Tonder, Sinethemba Qeshile, Senuran Muthusammy, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi

Fixtures:

November 23-26: 1st match

November 29-December 2: 2nd match

December 6-9: 3rd match

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 05:46 PM IST