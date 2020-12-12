Ind A vs Aus A: Shubman Gill's dismissal sparks controversy; watch video

In the ongoing practice Test match between India and Australia, batsman Shubman Gill's dismissal on Day 2 sparked controversy. The in-form batsman was given caught out on slip during the game at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Gill's half-century in the first session had put the visitors in a comfortable position. Openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal opened for the visiting team in the second innings and Shaw (3) failed to make a mark again and was sent back to the pavilion in the same fashion as in the first innings.

Gill then joined Mayank in the middle. The duo played cautiously and stitched a 104-run stand for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Gill smashed a half-century in 49 balls with the help of nine boundaries. Mitchell Swepson finally sent Gill back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 65 runs.

Gill looked to flick the ball but missed it, after which Swepson appealed for lbw. The ball, however, landed in the hands of Sean Abott who took a diving one-handed catch at the slip. The umpire dismissed Gill saying he got an edge.