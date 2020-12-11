IND A vs AUS A: Mohammed Siraj's spirit of cricket act wins hearts on internet

No sooner did Jasprit Bumrah's straight drive hit Australia A all-rounder Cameron Green on the head than non-striker Mohammed Siraj dropped his bat and rushed to check on the player. The all-rounder was bowling to Bumrah when the latter's straight drive burst through his hands and struck him.

Siraj's gesture has taken the internet by storm and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture in which Green can be seen on his knees after the fierce blow and Siraj standing next to him and checking on the Australian.

"Non-striker batsman Mohd Siraj quickly rushed to check on Cameron Green, who got hit on the head by a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive," the BCCI tweeted.