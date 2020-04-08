In times of 'war', learnings from cricket coming in handy for Cheteshwar Pujara

Coming down at no. 3 for India in Tests, Cheteshwar Pujara is known for his two significant qualities, discipline and patience that help him battle out the tough times.

Similar has been the story for 32-year-old dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought all of sporting events to a standstill.

"During the lockdown, the most important thing is to make sure that you are at home. Everyone should understand the danger and stay indoors, though it can be frustrating. But this is like a battle that we are fighting" Pujara told TOI from Rajkot.

"(And) those qualities of patience and discipline do come in handy. The qualities I have as a cricketer are helping me deal with this period effectively. I have that mental strength. So it does help," he said.