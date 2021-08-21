In Pictures: Amid Taliban takeover, Afghanistan cricketers attend training session in Kabul ahead of ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka

Amid the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Afghan national cricket team players on Saturday attended a training session at the Kabul International Cricket Ground in Kabul ahead of their one-day series against Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks.

Check out pictures:

(Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI / AFP)

(Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI / AFP)

(Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI / AFP)

(Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI / AFP)

(Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI / AFP)

(Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI / AFP)

(Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI / AFP)

(Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI / AFP)

(Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI / AFP)

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) CEO Hamid Shinwari has claimed the board has not received any requests from any of the cricketers to evacuate their families after the Taliban took over the country. He also confirmed that Afghanistan is preparing for their upcoming series against Pakistan.

“It is a baseless rumour. No one has come with such an intent. I’ve been managing the cricket board since the Taliban has taken over and they’ve been so supportive so far. I haven’t received any request so far and the players are committed to play the game and fortunately since last two days, they started their camp to get ready for the upcoming series with Pakistan," the ACB CEO told Sports Tak.

"We and the players are committed to playing this series with Pakistan which is vital for the Afghans across the globe,” he added.

Afghanistan play against Pakistan in a three-match ODI series starting from September 3. The matches will be played in Sri Lanka owing to the security concerns in both the countries. The matches were shifted to Sri Lanka after stadiums in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were preparing to host the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 05:47 PM IST