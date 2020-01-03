In Picture: Virat Kohli's 'Beginning vs End' of the decade

As we step further into 2020, a new decade, many are reminiscing about the past decade in pictures termed as 'Beginning vs End' of the decade.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also contributed to the trend and shared a comparison picture. Although, much has changed, one thing appears to be common; Puma footwear. In the 'Beginning of the decade' picture, Kohli is seen holding a pair of Puma flip flops, whereas, in 'End of the decade', it is a pair of Puma shoes.

Captioning the picture, "Started from them flip flops, now we here! @pumacricket" Kohli wrote.