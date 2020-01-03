In Picture: Virat Kohli's 'Beginning vs End' of the decade

As we step further into 2020, a new decade, many are reminiscing about the past decade in pictures termed as 'Beginning vs End' of the decade.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli also contributed to the trend and shared a comparison picture. Although, much has changed, one thing appears to be common; Puma footwear. In the 'Beginning of the decade' picture, Kohli is seen holding a pair of Puma flip flops, whereas, in 'End of the decade', it is a pair of Puma shoes.
Captioning the picture, "Started from them flip flops, now we here! @pumacricket" Kohli wrote.
On the workfront, Kohli-led India are gearing up for a 3-match T20 series against Sri Lanka which will take place between January 5 - January 10, 2020.
Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make a return to the national set-up as he has been included in both the T20I and ODI squads for Sri Lanka and Australia respectively. Meanwhile, star opener Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami have been rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)