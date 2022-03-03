In Pics: Virat Kohli spends time with stray animals and inaugurates an ambulance for the voiceless

Virat Kohli, who is set to play his 100th Test, recently spent time interacting with Kunal Khanna, CEO, Vivaldis Animal Health and Team members of Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals.

With support from Vivaldis, the Virat Kohli Foundation had launched a Rehab and Trauma centre and ambulance for stray animals last year.

Mr Kohli interacted with the team, discussed future plans and expansion with Kunal and also inaugurated the ambulance.

He also met a furry friend Juile, who was admitted at the Rehab Centre and is currently being taken care of by the team of Awaaz.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:02 AM IST