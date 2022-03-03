e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

In Pics: Virat Kohli spends time with stray animals and inaugurates an ambulance for the voiceless

FPJ Web Desk
Virat Kohli |

Virat Kohli |

Advertisement

Virat Kohli, who is set to play his 100th Test, recently spent time interacting with Kunal Khanna, CEO, Vivaldis Animal Health and Team members of Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals.

With support from Vivaldis, the Virat Kohli Foundation had launched a Rehab and Trauma centre and ambulance for stray animals last year.

Mr Kohli interacted with the team, discussed future plans and expansion with Kunal and also inaugurated the ambulance.

Virat Kohli
Advertisement

He also met a furry friend Juile, who was admitted at the Rehab Centre and is currently being taken care of by the team of Awaaz.

ALSO READ

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Rohit's Team India ready to dish out stellar show in King Kohli's 100th... India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Rohit's Team India ready to dish out stellar show in King Kohli's 100th...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
Advertisement