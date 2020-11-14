In Pics: Team India begin training sessions in Sydney ahead of Australia tour

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League ended with Mumbai Indians lifting the trophy for the record fifth time as they beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets on November 10.
With the tournament concluded, the Indian contingent will not train for their upcoming tour of Australia for which they have already arrived in Sydney where the first ODI will take place on November 27.
The tour will see India and Australia playing out 3 ODIs followed by as many T20Is and 4 Tests.
The Indian squad had their first outdoor and gym session on Saturday after arriving for the limited-overs and Test series.
Taking to Twitter, Board of Control for Cricket in India shared the pictures of players and wrote, "Two days off the plane and #TeamIndia had their first outdoor session today. A bit of running to get the body moving! #AUSIND."
"Once out, the boys also hit the gym!" it added.
India's tour of Australia begins with the white ball fixtures as the ODIs would be played on November 27, 29, and December 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground and at the Manuka Oval in Canberra respectively.
The first T20I will also be played in Canberra on December 4 and the rest two on December 6 and 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Also, the Indian side is set to play four Tests against Australia which will be a part of the Test Championship and the winner gets one step closer to the final which is expected to be played at the historic Lord's in June 2021.
With India sitting at the top of the points table in the Test Championship and Australia second, it is expected to be a thrilling contest with the first Test set to be played under lights from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval.
